UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

