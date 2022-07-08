Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $98.44 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

