Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.94. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

