Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Head-To-Head Review

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ozon has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Velocity Acquisition and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ozon has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats Ozon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Ozon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

