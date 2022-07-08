VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. VEON has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $776.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 445.1% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

