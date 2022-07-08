Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Up 0.7%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.66 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.66 ($0.26). Approximately 2,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 156,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The stock has a market cap of £36.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

