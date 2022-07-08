Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.54. 137,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,906,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Specifically, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 4,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

