Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Via Renewables has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Via Renewables and EuroSite Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.69 $5.20 million $1.14 6.68 EuroSite Power $4.44 million N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Via Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Via Renewables and EuroSite Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02% EuroSite Power -0.19% -0.10% -0.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Via Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Via Renewables beats EuroSite Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

