Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

