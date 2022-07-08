Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 3,300 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

