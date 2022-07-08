Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 600 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 303,436 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Shares of FND stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.77. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

