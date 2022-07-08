Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLFD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $983.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

