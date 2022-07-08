Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 205.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,535.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 254.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

