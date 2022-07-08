Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 11,200 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in ChampionX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.79. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.