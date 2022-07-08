Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCI opened at $49.71 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

