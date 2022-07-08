Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 15,500 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,820,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Perrigo by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,547,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

