Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,200 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

MXL stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.