Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vertiv by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

NYSE:VRT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

