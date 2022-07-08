Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $74,805,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,196,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,459,000 after acquiring an additional 77,761 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,690,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,221,000 after buying an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 525.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.