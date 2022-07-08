Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ciena were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $286,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,705,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

