Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Tronox by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. American Trust bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Tronox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NYSE TROX opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.