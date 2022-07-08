Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $897,000 Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

