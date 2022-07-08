Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $916,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.