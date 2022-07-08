Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 748,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after buying an additional 69,567 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 23.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 619,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,456,000 after buying an additional 118,344 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 20.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

