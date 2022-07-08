Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $973,000 Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Avid Technology worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 223,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 76,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

AVID opened at $28.55 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

