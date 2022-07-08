Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GXO stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

