Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,793,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,053,000 after buying an additional 1,161,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chart Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,763,000 after acquiring an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,670,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 604.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

