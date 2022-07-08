Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of NCR by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.