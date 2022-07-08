Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $860,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PBF Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

