Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $891,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Shares of SRE opened at $147.68 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

