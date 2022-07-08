Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $128,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $223,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $429,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,950.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.