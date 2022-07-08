Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after buying an additional 38,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

