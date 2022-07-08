Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 10,100 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DIOD opened at $63.49 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

