Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

