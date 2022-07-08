Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

