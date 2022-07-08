Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,800 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE EBS opened at $33.45 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

