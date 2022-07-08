Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,500 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 96,211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

