Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Domo worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,478 shares of company stock valued at $387,309. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

