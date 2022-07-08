Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 60,400 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Coty were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

