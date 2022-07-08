Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 9,100 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

