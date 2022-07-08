Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 245,671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 31.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,311.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,176 shares of company stock worth $1,548,237. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NXGN opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 582.19 and a beta of 1.14.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

