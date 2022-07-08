vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.70 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.