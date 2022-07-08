Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,254.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,549.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

