Wedbush Comments on Carvana Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.97). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($6.88) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

CVNA opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Carvana has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

