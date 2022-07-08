Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $201.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

