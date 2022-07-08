Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Accenture (ACN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2022 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/29/2022 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $455.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $330.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $357.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $368.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $443.00 to $374.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $364.00.

6/15/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $375.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $378.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

