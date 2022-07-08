Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Neighbourly Pharmacy (NBLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE: NBLY):
- 6/25/2022 – Neighbourly Pharmacy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2022 – Neighbourly Pharmacy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2022 – Neighbourly Pharmacy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$25.00.
- 6/25/2022 – Neighbourly Pharmacy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00.
- 6/8/2022 – Neighbourly Pharmacy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.49. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.65 and a 1-year high of C$40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.77%.
