Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Post (DPW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW) in the last few weeks:
- 7/5/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 7/1/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €56.70 ($59.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 6/24/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 6/24/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($41.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 6/21/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/20/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 6/20/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($65.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/14/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/13/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 6/13/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($65.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/9/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €64.00 ($66.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/27/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €42.50 ($44.27) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €63.20 ($65.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/16/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/10/2022 – Deutsche Post was given a new €74.00 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of DPW stock opened at €36.32 ($37.83) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.41. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.04).
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
