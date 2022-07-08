Well Done LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Well Done LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

