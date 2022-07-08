Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

